Community horti project launched

INNAO, 7 Aug: NABARD General Manager Partho Saha launched a ‘Community horticulture project for livelihood generation’ at Mudoi village here in Changlang district on Saturday.

The project is funded by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, and the project implementing agency is NGO North East India Committee on Relief and Development.

“The project envisages development of 200 wadis (1 acre per beneficiary) of the Tangsa, Singpho and Khamti tribes residing in Dumba Mossang, Dumba Singpho, Innao Khamti, Innao Singpho and Mudoi villages of Changlang district,” NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed in a release.

“This integrated tribal development project is for a period of six years, with the aim to promote livelihood through sustainable agriculture by establishing wadis for plantation of arecanut, pineapple, turmeric, moringa and black pepper for 200 farmers,” he said, adding that the project “also includes women development and community-based healthcare programme in the selected villages of Innao.”

During the inaugural programme, Diyun EAC S Roy advised the farmers to start planting after gaining scientific know-how.

Saha in his address said that “the objective of the project is not necessarily to increase food production but to improve access to food through improved production of high-value crops.”

Saha later laid the foundation stone of a rural haat in Piyong, “which will be implemented by the ArSRLM and Diamond PLF of SHGs,” Roy said.