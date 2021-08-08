IMC finalizes site for new solid waste mgmt plant

KARSINGSA, 7 Aug: In compliance with the National Green Tribunal Act, a team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), led by Mayor Tame Phassang visited Karsingsa on Saturday and finalized the site for the new solid waste management plant (SWMP).

Speaking to the media, Phassang said, “Solid waste management is one of the major challenges for the IMC, and so this time, the team of officials, corporators and engineers has finalized the location for the proposed SWMP in compliance with the National Green Tribunal Act.”

The mayor said that the proposed SWMP “will be a scientific plant with modern technology, wherein solid waste will be recycled and reproduced as different useful items.” He assured that no haphazard dumping would be allowed in the vicinity of the proposed plant.

Since the plant will be established far away from public settlement areas, it will not have any impact on the environment or humans, he said.

Informing that construction of the SWMP will start after the visit of an expert team from New Delhi, Phassang said that “the plant will not only solve solid waste issues but will also generate employment for the youths of the locality.”

IMC Assistant Engineer Nabam Soni said that the proposed plant “will cater to areas like Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, Karsingsa, Doimukh and Yupia.”

He added that Itanagar will have a separate SWMP.

Tadar Tarang, a local of Karsingsa, assured to provide land for the SWMP and its approach road “without any hindrances.” He appealed to the IMC to use the land for public welfare.