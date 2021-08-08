NSCN (KYA) militant nabbed

CHANGLANG, 7 Aug: Security forces apprehended a hardcore NSCN (KYA) militant from Changlang district during an operation carried out on 5 August, and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of armed insurgents in the jungle areas of Jongphohate in Yatdam circle, the Changlang battalion of the Assam Rifles and the state police conducted a joint search operation in the suspected areas.

During the search operation, the troops came under heavy fire from automatic weapons. The insurgents continued firing on the troops, forcing the forces to retaliate, said Changlang SP Mihin Gambo.

After the firefight, which lasted for some time, the column cautiously moved ahead and noticed the presence of a suspected individual hiding in the thick jungle. They immediately cordoned off the area and apprehended the militant, who has been identified as self-styled corporal Wangai Wangpan (22), of Chasa village in Tirap district, the SP said.

“Five armed insurgents managed to escape from the spot under the cover of the thick forest,” he said.

The troops recovered one Chinese-made AK-56 assault rifle with three magazines and 121 live rounds, one lathode, one Chinese-made 7.65 mm pistol with two magazines, 10 live rounds of 9 mm pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, one radio set, seven mobile phones, Rs 7,980 and 100 Myanmar currencies.

“Search operation to nab the five armed insurgents who managed to escape is underway,” Gambo said. (DIPRO)