ANSU requests edn dept to reopen schools, says online classes not feasible with poor internet connectivity

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has requested the education department to reopen schools for all classes as “online classes are not feasible in districts with poor internet connectivity.”

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, ANSU general secretary Gora Rikam Bhai said, “Every district has network problems and students have been unable to participate in online classes properly. Online classes are nearly impossible to attend in the districts. Even the capital has network and connectivity issues. The weekly Covid positivity rate has also dropped.”

Apart from network issues, the union said that the department should also take note of the fact that not every student is able to afford a smartphone or to recharge it daily.

“Nyishi-inhabited rural areas, such as Tali, Pipsorang, Koloriang, Bameng, Chayang Tajo and other areas, have

poor phone and internet connectivity and online classes are not being held properly. This is the case not only in the Nyishi-inhabited areas but in almost all the districts,” he said.

The ANSU GS also pointed out that many children are misusing the smartphones given to them for online classes.

“Many of them are engaged in playing games and watching videos. Online classes are spoiling the children and affecting their studies. How will children get the right education or improve their learning without proper classes?” he asked.

The union suggested to the education department to consider conducting online classes where internet connectivity is good, such as the capital region or the district headquarters. However, it pushed for regular offline classes wherever possible, following the Covid SOPs.

It also said that the DDSEs and other officials should consider these points during the virtual meeting called by Education Minister Taba Tedir on 9 August.

The ANSU said that it will submit an official representation to the education minister on Monday, prior to the department’s virtual meeting.