China opens new terminal at Lhasa airport

BEIJING, 9 Aug: China has opened a newly constructed terminal – stated to be the biggest in Tibet – in the provincial capital Lhasa, further expanding the transport infrastructure in the strategic Himalayan region and helping it emerge as a global logistics hub for south Asia, the official media here reported on Monday.

The Lhasa Gonggar airport opened its newly constructed Terminal 3 for operations on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the remote region’s rapid infrastructure development that could significantly boost passenger and cargo transport, state-run Global Times reported.

China’s massive expansion of air, road and rail infrastructure is aimed at boosting civilian and military transportation, considering that Tibet is located close to Arunachal in India, besides to Nepal and Bhutan.

The expansion of the Lhasa airport comes after China launched its first high-speed train from Lhasa to Nyingchi, the strategically located Tibetan town situated close to Arunachal’s border, in June. (PTI)