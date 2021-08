CHANGLANG, 9 Aug: Members of East Siang-based Women Against Social Evils (WASE) recently visited Phangtip, Jongphohate and Yanman villages in Changlang district.

The team visited the drug de-addiction centres in Phangtip and Jongphohate, and conducted a drug awareness programme at Yanman village.

Women, village elders and panchayat members attended the programme. (DIPRO)