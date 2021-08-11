Action plan for ‘New India@75’ campaign prepared

ROING, 10 Aug: The Lower Dibang Valley district committee on the ‘New India@75’ campaign chalked out an action plan on Tuesday to launch the campaign in the district.

The campaign aims to disseminate information regarding TB and HIV prevention and remedies, and to develop an understanding about the infection to reduce stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS and TB. It also aims to encourage youths to donate blood.

Deputy Commissioner KN Damo expressed hope that the campaign would be very effective in creating awareness on “burning health issues which are very relevant in today’s context.”

The DC expressed concern over the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district, which has been above 14 percent in the last few days, and called for strict adherence to the SOPs.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan and District TB Officer Dr SJ Mitapo presented a brief on the campaign. (DIPRO)