Trg progs on paediatric mgmt, ANMOL app held

TAWANG, 10 Aug: A district level training programme on ‘Covid-19 paediatric clinical management’ for medical officers and health workers, and a training programme on the ANMOL app for ANMs, GNMs and HWOs were conducted at the district hospital here on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural session, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama said that the only way to check Covid-19 is by getting vaccinated and following Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We have to do more IEC activities and bring awareness among our villagers to break the chain; otherwise the gravity of this pandemic can be very disastrous in the third wave,” he said.

The hospital’s paediatric department junior specialist Dr Surat Nabam imparted the training in paediatric and neonatal Covid-19 disease management, while the training on the ANMOL app was imparted by DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema and DDM J Riba.

Earlier, IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim addressed the frontline workers and handed over a commendation certificate through the DMO to IDSP DSO Dr Sangey Thinlay “for his outstanding altruistic services during this Covid pandemic.” (DIPRO)