Month-long campaign under JJM launched

YINGKIONG, 10 Aug: The PHE&WS division here in Upper Siang district launched a month-long campaign themed ‘Bestow’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on Tuesday, in collaboration with the District Water & Sanitation Committee (DWSC) and the ArSRLM.

The campaign was launched by Deputy Commissioner Taper Pada and ZPC Lumgeng Litin.

Yingkiong PHE&WS Division EE Rajen Taying, PHE&WS Subdivision AE Atit Miyu and PHE&WS (water and sanitation) consultant Oling Pabin highlighted the importance of judicious use of water, community contribution, sense of ownership of in-village water supply schemes, collection of water tariff, etc.

Among others, HoDs, public and panchayat leaders and members of the DWSC were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR