Month-long campaign under JJM launched

YINGKIONG, 10 Aug: The PHE&WS division here in Upper Siang district launched a month-long campaign themed ‘Bestow’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on Tuesday, in collaboration with the District Water & Sanitation Committee (DWSC) and the ArSRLM.

The campaign was launched by Deputy Commissioner Taper Pada and ZPC Lumgeng Litin.

Yingkiong PHE&WS Division EE Rajen Taying, PHE&WS Subdivision AE Atit Miyu and PHE&WS (water and sanitation) consultant Oling Pabin highlighted the importance of judicious use of water, community contribution, sense of ownership of in-village water supply schemes, collection of water tariff, etc.

Among others, HoDs, public and panchayat leaders and members of the DWSC were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)