Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated

YINGKIONG, 10 Aug: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) was celebrated with great nationalist fervour on the banks of Sijom stream in Mopom circle of Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

The AKAM is an initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence while honouring the lesser known freedom fighters of the country.

The programme in Mopom featured the unveiling of a memorial erected by the Megu Welfare Society of Damroh on the bank of Sijom stream to honour an unsung hero of the Anglo-Abor war, late Kengki Megu, who fought against the British forces in Pimpu-Dota on 25 February, 1894.

Displaying indomitable courage and patriotism, Kengki Megu shot many British sepoys and seriously wounded lieutenant East, using poisoned arrows, forcing the British forces to retreat from the land of the Bor Abors.

The memorial also commemorates the bravery and supreme sacrifice made by late Jongkeng Pertin and late Koyi Lego, who were also martyred in the battlefield of Pimpu-Dota.

Health Minister Alo Libang and CM’s advisor Tai Tagak in their speeches acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice made by Megu, Pertin and Lego, and paid their respects to the unsung heroes. They exhorted the present generation not to forget the contributions and sacrifices made by the past generation, and to work vigorously for the progress of the country.

MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering, Gum Tayeng, Kaling Moyong, Kanggong Taku, Talem Aboh and Ojing Tasing, Art & Culture Secretary Remo Kamki, Art & Culture Director Tamuna Messar, and Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Taper Pada, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)