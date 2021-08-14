Health secy inspects DH construction

LONGDING, 13 Aug: Health Secretary P Parthiban visited Longding district on 12 August and inspected the progress of work for the district hospital (DH) here.

He urged the project implementing agency to take steps to complete the work by 31 August.

Parthiban also visited the Pongchau CHC and the Kamhua Noknu PHC, where he interacted with the medical staffs and the local leaders to understand the issues and problems of the health facilities.

The secretary was accompanied by DC Bani Lego, DMO Dr Worar Taku, RWD EE Taru Dok, DRCHO Dr Aza Miyu, RWD AE Khinwang Socia, DSO Dr K Ratan and other officials. (DIPRO)