Members of orgs donate blood

PASIGHAT, 13 Aug: Members of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK) and its wings participated in a blood donation camp organized by the health department here in East Siang district on Friday.

The camp was organized at Bakin Pertin General Hospital as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, in collaboration with NGO AYANG, the ABKYW, the ABKWW, the AdiSU and the Pasighat ABVP unit. Reportedly, 23 volunteers were present to donate blood but 20 units could be collected on Friday.

“We as a central CBO of Adi are always willing to lead and participate in any event which is beneficial for the larger society,” ABK president Getom Borang said.

ABKYW general secretary Jote Mingki, who also donated a unit of blood, appealed to his fellow volunteers to step forward and make the event more successful.

Among others, JDHS (T&R) Dr D Raina, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, MS Dr YR Darang, and AYANG chairperson Aini Taloh were present on the occasion. (With DIPRO input)