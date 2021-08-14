Rebia raises Yupia-Lekhi bridge issue in RS

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Rajya Sabha (RS) member Nabam Rebia on Friday said he raised the issue of non-completion of the Yupia-Lekhi bridge over the Pachin river, being funded by the union railways ministry, in the just concluded session of the Rajya Sabha.

The railways ministry in its reply informed that “the substructure of the bridge is completed and the superstructure is being taken up.”

MoS for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve in his reply to Rebia said that “a case has been processed for allotment of funds for construction of the leftover work on the project.”

“I am seriously pursuing this project. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also written letters and is making efforts to ensure early completion of this project.

The Yupia-Lekhi bridge has assumed significance in view of the four-lane road project,” said Rebia.

It is to be noted that on Thursday, Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta during a meeting with the CM informed that the tender for the construction of the Yupia-Lekhi bridge has already been awarded, and that it would be completed by March next year.

Rebia further said that he along with Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao also raised the issue of 6th schedule for Arunachal, and the need for a separate UPSC cadre for the state.