Tassar inaugurates X-ray, CR system at TB hospital

KOLORIANG, 17 Aug: MLA Lokam Tassar on Tuesday inaugurated an X-ray machine and a computed radiology (CR) system at the district TB hospital here in Kurung Kumey district.

The MLA appealed to the people to develop a sense of ownership towards public properties and safeguard the valuable and important medical equipment.

Stating that the government is always ready to help the needy people and make Arunachal a prosperous state, he urged the public and community-based organizations to cooperate with the authorities in carrying out developmental activities in the district.

He assured to seek fund under the SJETA scheme for infrastructural development of the TB hospital.

DC Nighee Bengia informed that the X-ray machine and the CR system have been installed in two RCC rooms “contributed by the Riya Welfare Society.” He also acknowledged the efforts made by DTO Dr Kioram Bagang in getting the all-important medical system installed at the hospital.

Upper Koloriang ZPM Bengia Tagar was also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)