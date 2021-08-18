Band releases song under BBBP campaign

AALO, 17 Aug: The band David Angu & The Tribe released its new Galo song ‘Ommem’ on Sunday in collaboration with the women & child development department of West Siang district under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign.

Written by Mijum Lona, the lyrics encourage girls’ education and emphasize on making women part of community matters and village councils, and calls for treating boys and girls as equals.

Sung by David Angu and mixed and mastered by Haggai Rongmei, the song has a very clear message on educating girls and making them independent and heard in society.

Shot in Aalo and Mechuka, the video has been filmed, edited and directed by band member Sandeep Juyal, under his production house Empty Bag Films. The other band members are Takar Nabam, Teji Toko and Nisham Pul.

To encourage young girls, the video also shows glimpses of inspirational women from the district, including advocates, police women, doctors, academicians, politicians and entrepreneurs.

Recorded at Erkis Studio, the song is available on several music streaming apps, such as YouTube (https://youtu.be/5qjveZjZrM4), Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.