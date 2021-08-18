Speaker inaugurates MHS

TADOGITU, 17 Aug: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona inaugurated the 1×10 kw Sisir MHS here in Shi-Yomi district on 14 August.

The project had been sanctioned under the 2019 SIDF. The work was executed by Bangalore-based M/s Naveen Engineering, and completed in February this year.

The speaker said that the micro hydel project would provide electricity to 25 households, and lauded the hydropower department for properly supervising the construction work.

Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, DPH EE K Nyodu, HoDs and others attended the inauguration. (DIPRO)