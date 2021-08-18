Ering inaugurates dental clinic

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 17 Aug: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Tuesday inaugurated a dental clinic at Oyan market in East Siang district.

The clinic, fitted with modern equipment and tools, will cater to the oral health needs of the population, including from Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district, said Ering.

Retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging (Pao) said that most of the people nowadays suffer from common dental problems, and that the clinic would go a long way in providing dental care services to the patients.

Orthodontist Dr Dominic Pao, the proprietor of the clinic, said he started the clinic following people’s request as there was no dental care hospital in the area. Dr Pao has previously worked as a dental surgeon at KDC Hospital in Bangalore.

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, the local GB and public leaders of Sille-Oyan area attended the inauguration.