State BJYM takes out ‘Tiranga yatra’

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Members of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) participated in a ‘Tiranga yatra’ on Tuesday, commemorating the 75th Independence Day.

The yatra, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of several other dignitaries, was aimed at “promoting the development work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu,” the state BJYM informed in a release. It was also aimed at motivating the youths of the state, it said.

The yatra was led by state BJYM president Ram Tajo.

During the flagging-off ceremony, Khandu urged the BJYM workers to work for the nation’s progress and unity, and for all-round development of the state.

“Youths are the future of the nation and society, and every individual has to participate in the prosperity and progress of the state and fight against corruption,” the CM said.

He appealed to the youths and citizens of the state to fight against drugs and antisocial elements.

“The Tiranga yatra aims to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and peace among the younger generation, and the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters will never be forgotten,” he said.

The BJYM members took the pledge to “defend the civilization values of Bharat and territorial integrity and sovereignty of the republic of India,” it informed in the release.

“The Arunachal BJYM unit pledges to protect all Indians from discrimination, exploitation and oppression from the powers that be, and to build a new India, new Arunachal by 2047 and nurture the spirit of nationalism and fight against corruption,” it added.

More than 400 BJYM workers participated in the yatra in the Itanagar capital region.