Nat’l footballer Namchoom’s photos, article presented to APFA

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: A framed collection of photographs and an article written by late Chow Indrajit Namchoom about his football playing years was presented to honorary secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Kipa Ajay on Wednesday.

The framed collection was handed over by Additional PRO to DCM Chow Bilaseng Namchoom on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and family members of late Namchoom at the DCM’s office here in Itanagar to preserve the article in memory of late Namchoom in the office of the APFA.

“The APFA conveys its heartiest gratitude to the deputy chief minister and late Namchoom’s family for honouring us with this presentation.” Kipa said, adding: “We will preserve this gift with great honour and sincerity as a mark of inspiration to move forward with his goal to make our state a football powerhouse of the country.”

Discussions regarding the start of the upcoming state football league and other developmental steps post Covid-19 were also held.