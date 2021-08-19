Free fish fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

ZIRO, 18 Aug: Four lakh fingerlings of various species, including rohu, katla, mirga and grass carp were distributed for free among the progressive fish farmers of Lower Subansiri district on Monday and Wednesday.

The fingerlings were brought from the Neel Bagan Fish farm in Assam’s Nogaon district.

Fingerlings of Amur Carp, an improved variety of common carp imported from the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar, Odisha were also distributed.

Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang handed over the fish seeds to the farmers here on Wednesday.

DFDO Laigi Lasha was also present.

At Yazali, CO Tashi Wangchuk distributed the fingerlings to the beneficiaries on Monday. (DIPRO)