CBOs thank Modi for amending ST list

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 19: Elated indigenous tribes thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre for amending the Scheduled Tribes list on 13 August, 2021 and for listing the Tai Kamti, Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi), Taraon (Digaru Mishmi), Monpa, Memba, Sartang and Sajolang(Miji), Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho tribes in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The state government conducted a thanksgiving programme here on Thursday, honouring the centre for constitutionally recognizing the tribes’ identities.

Congratulating the indigenous tribes who received constitutional identity in the Scheduled Tribes list, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju termed it as a new chapter in the history of indigenous tribes in Arunachal Pradesh and stated that “Arunachal can now have a clear census as all tribes are on the list.”

Rijiju said that the constitutional amendment on Scheduled Tribes was made possible due to the unwavering support from Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arun Munda.

Addressing various sections of indigenous tribes, Rijiju emphasized the role community-based organizations play in reforming society and creating conducive and pro-development atmosphere.

“Society is above all. The reformation lies upon the society” he said while urging the community to shoulder the responsibility in development, as he pointed out that about 50 percent of central sponsored schemes could not take off in Arunachal due to local issues, including compensation.

While speaking on the Chakma-Hajong issue, Rijiju asserted that “the rights of indigenous people of Arunachal would not be taken away or and diluted under any circumstances.”

On the Arunachal Bar Association’s memorandum, he assured to work on the establishment of a permanent building of the High Court in Itanagar.

Rijiju, who is on four-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra in his home state after being inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of cabinet ministers was given a rousing welcome here in the capital.

Rijiju dedicated his elevation as a cabinet minister to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and thanked them for their love and blessings, and highlighted the objectives of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

As part of the yatra, Rijiju visited the families of former state BJP presidents, including late Kangir Jamoh, late Kabak Yabi, late CT Manpoong and late Mallo Taring.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his address applauded Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s vision for the tribal identities, especially for recognizing the tribes in the Scheduled Tribe list. Khandu also acknowledged the role of three members of parliament for the historic constitutional amendment.

On the Chakma-Hajong matter, the chief minister said, “We need to see the Chakma-Hajong issue with a human angle as well. Their condition is pathetic.” He also informed that talks are on with the centre to shift the Chakma-Hajong to another state, while appealing to the union minister to resolve the refugee resettlement issue.

Expressing joy over the constitutional recognition of the tribes, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein termed the occasion a proud moment for all the tribes. The DCM also said that with the constitutional recognition of the tribes, the spoken languages of Arunachal tribes need to be recorded in the census in the decadal survey.

Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia also spoke on the occasion.