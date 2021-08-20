CIFA developed fish variety introduced in Tarin fish farm

TARIN, 19 Aug: Thirty thousand healthy and improved variety of Common Carp (Amur Carp), developed by the Central Institute of Fresh Water Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubneshwar, a premier institute of ICAR, was introduced in Regional High Altitude Fish Seed Farm, Tarin.

Fishes were also distributed to the progressive fish farmers of Ziro I and Ziro II of Lower Subansiri district.

The programme was the follow-up action of the official visit of Minister Agri, Horti, Fisheries, AHVDD Tage Taki to CIFA, Bhubneshwar on 31st March, 2021.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the director of CIFA for the cooperation towards the development of the fisheries sector in the state and hoped that this small initiative would be beneficial to the fish farmers of the district. (DIPRO)