Meeting on sanitation bye-laws held

KOLORIANG, 19 Aug: A meeting of district urban development agency (DUDA) was convened under the chairmanship of Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairman DUDA Nighee Bengia here on Thursday, regarding implementation of the district’s sanitation bye-laws as per DUDA guidelines issued by the GoAP.

In the meeting, the DC informed that the DUDA sanitation bye-law will be implemented from 1 September, 2021 for which he sought cooperation from the dwellers of Koloriang town in implementing the bye-laws and keeping the township neat and clean.

He also advised the stakeholders to plant trees and conduct cleanliness drives.

The meeting was attended by Upper Koloriang ZPM Bengia Tagar, ARCS Tarh Chakum and DACO Ringu Takap. (DIPRO)