CM flags issues of girl child’s right over property and polygamy malice

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju about the recent meeting with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Arunachal Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APCPCR) a day earlier, and flagged the issues of girl child’s right over property and the malice of polygamy.

Underlining the significance of Property Rights to girl child during an event at the DK Convention Centre, Khandu said, “We all love our daughters and want to give them equal rights- be it of education, employment, or property. But this needs a proper debate and consultancy with regard to our indigenous identity and tribal rights specifically on property and inheritance rights.”

On polygamy he said that it needs to become obsolete in today’s world.

“The practice must have been socially accepted in the past due to various reasons but I don’t think it is relevant today. Instead of helping the family, the practice of polygamy affects and destroys the lives of women of the family,” he observed.

Lauding the State Commission for Women, APWWS and APCPCR for painstakingly compiling a draft bill on these subjects, Khandu assured that it will be studied in detail and extensive consultancy meetings will be held with all stakeholders to incorporate their views and suggestions before finalizing a final draft. (CM’s PR Cell)