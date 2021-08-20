MLAs assure support to upgrade VKV schools

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 19 Aug: Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui on Thursday took stock of the problems being faced by VKV authority in terms of infrastructure development and logistic support in running the schools on Thursday.

During the meeting, Bui assured his full support to upgrade the school infrastructure in order to meet the required criteria as per the new education policy.

“Any kind of assistance will be given to the VKV authority to upgrade the schools,” Bui said while commending the VKV schools for their role in the development of the education sector.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki also assured to extend logistic support to the schools and spoke on the immediate need for Land Possession Certificate against the school land.

Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori said that, any administration support like processing of LPC will be initiated from his end.

Resolutions were also adopted in the meeting to establish a model school in the VKV premises, procurement of LPC and clearance of school boundary.