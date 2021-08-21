DC calls for proper implementation of DWSM schemes

RAGA, 20 Aug: Kamle Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin stressed on proper and on-time implementation of all the schemes under the District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) in the district.

Presiding over a ‘coordination-cum-review meeting’ of the DWSM on preparation of the DAP 2021-22 and 2022-23 for JJM schemes and convergence of FFC fund with JJM and SBM (G)-II schemes under the Raga PHE&WS division here on Wednesday, the DC urged the department to “go for convergence of the schemes with stakeholders like education, health, panchayati raj, rural development and WCD departments for creation of factual and sustainable assets.”

Raga PHE&WS Division EE Dari Vinod made a presentation on the problems and prospects under the JJM and the schemes implemented by the Raga PHE&WS division.

Participating in the discussion, MLA Tarin Dakpe and ZPC Biri Santi Nido applauded the works carried out by the officers and officials of the department, and said they would extend full support for any future endeavour of the department. (DIPRO)