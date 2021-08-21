Drugs recovery centre inaugurated

DARAK, 20 Aug: Darak ZPM Minba Raksap inaugurated a ‘drugs recovery & re-counselling centre’ here in West Siang district on Friday, in the presence of CO N Danggen and others.

Stating that many youths are under the grip of drug addiction, the ZPM said that “drug addiction has become a real hazard to our society,” and appealed to all, including ZPMs, NGOs, student organizations and civil society bodies of the state to “detest these deadly killers (drugs) and keep the nation and the state free from such menace.”

He commended the roles played by Dulo Poyom and Kirge Raksap, “who try to bring back all those youths who were derailed from the tracks.”

The participants at the programme took a pledge to fight the drug menace tooth and nail.

Kamba Darak BEO Lukyi Potom contributed Rs 10,000 to the drugs recovery centre. Poyom Raksap GPC Mikbom Boje Raksap along with Konya Raksap offered some gifts to the youths of the recovery centre. (DIPRO)