Teachers’ team calls on speaker

MECHUKA, 20 Aug: A team of the Shi-Yomi district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA), led by its general secretary Cheeden Goiba and assistant general secretary Sonam Mosing called on Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona at his office here on Friday.

The ATA members requested the speaker for a boundary wall around the government higher secondary school in Mechuka, and sought development of infrastructure in all schools of the district.

The association also appealed to the speaker to look into the issue of absence of teachers’ quarters in the district.