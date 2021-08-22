BRO to complete bridge over Siyom river by 31 Aug

BOLENG, 21 Aug: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has rescheduled the probable date of completion of the bridge over the Siyom river at 27.50 km point on the Aalo-Yingkiong road from 30 September to 31 August.

The BRO revised the schedule to ensure early restoration of the road communication to Upper Siang district and beyond through Aalo.

Construction works are being done on a war footing from early morning till late evening, as per the direction of the BRO director general’s headquarters, the site engineer said in a release.

“BRO is also facing extreme difficulty due to heavy and continuous rainfall at the construction site. However, the site engineers have accepted the challenge and are determined to make the bridge operational by the revised deadline,” the release said. (DIPRO)