Ngandam advocates holistic development

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam on Friday urged the officials of the department not to undertake developmental activities for making profits but to “have a holistic approach for the uplift of the society.”

The minister said this while attending a programme related to the District Rural Roads Seminar Week, organized by the Arunachal Rural Road Development Agency of the RWD as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He asked the engineers to “accept challenges and be committed to take the department on the right path.”

Emphasizing on the significance of the seminar, RWD Secretary Nitu Tsering Glow asked the officers to be sincere and dedicated and “ensure that all PMGSY road projects of I & II are completed before March 2022.”

RWD Chief Engineer D Nyodu presented an overview of the status of the “PMGSY road performance across the state.”

New technology in road construction was also discussed, along with adopting green technology and alternative road construction methods to reduce excess use of stone aggregate to save precious natural resources.

Tali MLA Jikke Tako also attended the seminar.