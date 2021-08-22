Mayor urges residents to help make ICR garbage-free

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Aug: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang urged the residents of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) to join hands to make the state capital garbage-free by 2022.

Participating in a cleanliness drive at Ward No 17 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotshav on Saturday, the mayor said, “Creating awareness on clean, green environment and cleanliness drives will be a regular activity of the IMC, but the denizens also have to take the responsibility for solving the garbage issue.”

He said that depending solely on the IMC and the department would not help. “We all have to take equal responsibility, like keeping our surroundings clean, and refraining from throwing garbage in nearby streams or highways,” he said.

Phassang appealed to the residents to properly pack and place their garbage in a particular place, from where IMC trucks would pick them up. “If not, you can inform your local IMC members for assistance to ensure clearance of garbage by the next morning,” he said.

The mayor informed that 40 new garbage trucks would be introduced by the IMC, adding that the state government has also assured to provide 200 ground staffers for the IMC.

He said that a master plan for construction of a drainage system from Itanagar to Banderdewa has been placed before the state government. Expressing concern over “haphazard setting up of transformers, electricity poles, water supply pipelines, telephone poles and other basic amenities,” Phassang said that “it will be streamlined soon by the IMC.

Besides the mayor, IMC EE Tadar Tarang, BJP ST Morcha members, residents of Ward No 17 and others participated in the cleanliness drive.