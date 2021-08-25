Collaborative efforts needed to maintain cleanliness, check drugs problem: DC

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom said that maintaining cleanliness and checking the drugs problem are two issues that need collaborative efforts by all.

Informing that the ICR administration will conduct mass social service with the theme ‘Say no to drugs and Itanagar safai abhiyan’ in every ward of Itanagar circle on 28 August and in Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa circles on 4 September, Potom asked the corporators to identify places that can be used as garbage dumping zones.

On Tuesday, the DC held a virtual meeting with all the corporators to discuss the proposed cleanliness drive. IMC Deputy Mayor Biri Basang and EAC Datum Gadi also participated in the meeting.

Potom appealed to the capital’s residents to refrain from throwing garbage here and there, and to hand over household waste only to the garbage lifting vehicles. The DC stressed on the need to educate the residents on segregation of wastes.

He also briefed about the state government’s programmes and policies to control the menace of drugs. He asked the corporators to inform if they come across anybody associated with drug peddling or anybody whose family uses drugs, “so that necessary measures can be taken.” (DIPRO)