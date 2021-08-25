DC exhorts MOs to keep health facilities well-maintained

ROING, 24 Aug: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) DC KN Damo exhorted the medical officers (MO) to keep the health centres in the district well-maintained and organized, and provide good healthcare to the public.

“We will be giving a ‘best hospital (PHC and CHC) award’ in the district, taking into account all the parameters,” Damo said during a DTFI meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that some people are still reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “It is our duty to change their mindset and get them vaccinated in the interest of the community and their own health. We should continue our work, irrespective of people’s opinions, and ensure that no one is left unvaccinated,” the DC told the MOs.

DMO (in-charge) Dr SJ Mitapo and DRCHO Dr Raju Mena also spoke.

The MOs said that, while some people are scared of vaccination, some believe that the disease is not prevalent in the area and it is the vaccination that would make them sick.

“It was possible to persuade these people, but some were genuinely against getting vaccinated for their own reasons,” the MOs said. (DIPRO)