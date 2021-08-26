State reports 116 new Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The state on Wednesday reported 116 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 57 cases are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 48 Covid-19 cases, followed by 13 cases in Lower Subansiri and seven cases in Tawang.

With 12.7 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 6.8 percent.

Also, a total of 81 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday.

Currently, DCH Chimpu has 24 patients and DCH Pasighat has one patient, while SQF Lekhi has 10 occupants. (see full bulletin)