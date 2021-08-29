APSSB issues clarification over use of words ‘Hill Miri’ in CGL exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Following the row over the use of the term ‘Hill Miri’ in a question in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2021, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has assured all concerned that “it was unintentional,” and that it shall strive to ensure that “questions referring to local tribal names of Arunachal Pradesh are moderated in conformity with officially accepted usage.”

The board on Saturday said that it has also issued an SOP to avoid recurrence of such cases in the future.

On 1 August, the APSSB had conducted the CGL examination for posts of UDCs under various districts and government departments. Soon after, civil society organization(s) had brought to the notice of the board that the use of the word ‘Hill Miri’ as an option in a question in the examination had hurt the sentiment of a section of the tribal society of Arunachal.

Earlier, in a representation to the APSSB, the All Nyishi Youth Association had stated that “the APSSB has hurt the sentiment of the Nyishi community by printing ‘Hills Miri’ words in its recent examination Question No 116.” It had added that the words have been “omitted constitutionally, as it is considered derogatory.”

The Kamle district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society had also strongly condemned the APSSB over the use of the words.

The APSSB also declared the results of the CGL examination on Saturday. A total of 186 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the skill test, which is mandatory and qualifying in nature.

The provisionally shortlisted candidates will also have to upload their documents after logging into the website www.apssb.nic.in, using their credentials, from 1/9/2021 (10 am) till 7/9/2021 (3 pm).

The date and venue of the skill test and document verification shall be intimated in due course of time by the board.