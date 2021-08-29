NYA, family of Lingdo seek justice

NIRJULI, 28 Aug: The Nabam Youth Association (NYA) and family members of late Nabam Lingdo took out a rally in Nirjuli on Saturday, seeking justice for Lingdo, who was allegedly shot dead by one Taba Sanjay on 21 August.

Saying that the accused should not be granted bail, the members sought exemplary punishment for Sanjay and chargesheeting the case at the earliest for speedy trial.

Also seeking early completion of the investigation, the NYA demanded that the investigating agency maintain “transparent communication” with the family members of the deceased.