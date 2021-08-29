Lt col meets ex-servicemen

TEZU, 28 Aug: Lt Col TC Tayum met the ex-servicemen, veer naris, widows and next of kin of ex-servicemen of Lohit district during an outreach programme held here on Saturday.

The lieutenant colonel briefed the participants about the status of retired uniformed personnel, widows and their dependents in the state. He also spoke about the Kendriya Sainik Board, the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) and the Zilla Sainik Board (ZSB).

He also interacted with the Assam Rifles and SSB ex-servicemen, and assured to look into their grievances and discuss them with the higher authority.

Lt Col Tayum informed them that the RSB has been constituted and its office has been made functional at Zoo Road in Chimpu.

Also present at the meeting were retired colonel Hage Tari, Lohit DC (in-charge) Jally Umpo, DSP Sang Thinley, and ZSB Lohit in-charge Damchen Norb.

The DC in her address assured the war veterans, veer naris, ex-servicemen and their dependants of all possible assistance.

She further informed that the district administration will provide office room, furniture and stationeries for the district ex-servicemen cell. (DIPRO)