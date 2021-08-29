Prog on nutrition for farmers held

BASAR, 28 Aug: Thirty farmers participated in a programme on ‘food and nutrition for farmers’ conducted here in Leparada district by the West Kameng KVK recently under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The programme featured a small exhibition of farm produces, a farmers-scientists interaction and a training programme on value addition of food.

ICAR RC Joint Director Dr H Kalita explained the importance of food and nutrition, while scientist Dr Theja Angami explained the various food elements and their benefits, and ACTO Bharati Saloi explained the importance of carbohydrates, protein, fats, vitamins, minerals and water for the body.

Plant breeding ACTO Dr Rita Nongthombam also spoke.

Saloi also demonstrated value addition of rice, fruits and vegetables. The farmers were imparted hands-on training in making orange squash and juice.