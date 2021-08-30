39 Covid cases reported on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The state reported 39 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, of whom 14 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 17 cases, followed by 12 cases in Lower Subansiri and three cases each in Leparada and West Kameng.

With 9.1 percent, Lohit reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

A total of 136 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. A total of 1,575 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)