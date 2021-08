ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a message, the governor expressed hope that the occasion would “inspire right conduct amongst all in achieving our goals in life.”

“May the occasion of Janmashtami inspire one and all to imbibe Lord Krishna’s message of love, compassion and pluralism,” he said.

The governor also urged the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. (Raj Bhavan)