Offline classes for secondary, senior secondary levels from 1 Sep

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The state government has decided to restart offline classes for the secondary and senior secondary levels from 1 September onwards.

Addressing the media on Monday evening, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed that the schools will be reopened strictly following the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The education and health departments have together worked out the SOP. Strict instructions have been issued to the school authorities to follow the SOP while restarting offline classes in the schools,” said the CS.

He acknowledged that online classes have not been successful due to poor digital connectivity in the state. “The students have suffered a lot due to the impact of Covid-19. Conducting online classes in the state is challenging, considering the internet problem. The state cabinet recently took note of the teething problems,” he said.

The CS further said that teachers, staffs, and all students above 18 years of age should be vaccinated. “Besides being vaccinated, social distancing measures and wearing of masks are compulsory. The state government will extend all possible help to start the offline classes,” said Kumar.