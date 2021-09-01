Skill development course underway

KHONSA, 31 Aug: Eighty-five trainees from different villages of Tirap district are attending a weeklong skill development course in electrical works, masonry and plumbing under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which got underway here on Tuesday.

Tirap DC Taro Mize, who inaugurated the programme, advised the trainees to attend the course sincerely and skill themselves in their chosen trades to enhance their employability.

PHE&WS EE Bamang Tasung emphasized the need for protecting the catchment areas.

The training programme is being organized by the PHE&WS department, in collaboration with the skill development & entrepreneurship department and training partner Relexions Digital Pvt Ltd. (DIPRO)