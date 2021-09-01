Libang attends Rashtriya Poshan Maah launch in Gujarat

KEWADIA, 31 Aug: Arunachal’s Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang and Poshan Abhiyan state nodal officer Dorjee Khandu Thungon attended a national conference organized by the union WCD ministry to launch the Rashtriya Poshan Maah-2021 on 30 and 31 August here in Gujarat.

The event was inaugurated by union WCD Minister Smriti Zubin Irani.

The Rashtriya Poshan Maah will be launched on 1 September across Arunachal and the rest of the country under the Poshan Abhiyan, and will end on 30 September.

Poshan Maah-2021 is planned around four major themes for promoting convergent action among all the partner ministers/departments. The themes are plantation activity in the form of poshan vatika; yoga and AYUSH for nutrition; awareness and focus on locally available nutritious food; and drive for identification of SAM.

During the two-day event, Irani released a report on ‘Promising practice on social and behaviour change communication’.

Restructuring of the schemes of the WCD, which include the three missions of the ministry – Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti – and its challenges, besides expectations from the states and union territories were presented by the government of India.

The National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also presented their status. The NCPCR highlighted that Arunachal furnished 100 percent ATRs during the social audit conducted by the NCPCR on 7,163 CCIs across the country.