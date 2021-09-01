Tawang DLMC meeting held

TAWANG, 31 Aug: A district level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting was held here on Tuesday to review the progress of centrally-sponsored and state flagship programmes being implemented in Tawang district.

After DPO Choiki Dhondup informed about the purpose of the meeting, officials of the scheme implementing departments made presentations on the achievements and progress made by their departments.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok in his address urged the departments to utilize the period between September and November to “expedite the physical achievement of developmental activities.” (DIPRO)