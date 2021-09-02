APAKA to hold state level c’ship

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) on Wednesday announced that a state level championship and seminar will be held in the months to come.

Addressing a press conference here at the Press Club, APAKA president Yarda Nikki appealed to the karate students of all district-based clubs to start practicing to participate in the upcoming state level championship.

He informed that the state government will sponsor the gold medalist of the state level championship to participate in various karate events of national and international levels.

“In recent days, due to the Covid-19 situation many have lost the opportunity to participate in the world championship, so to provide an opportunity to talented and enthusiastic karate players of the state, the APAKA has decided to organize a state level championship and seminar in the coming months,” he added.

Meanwhile, clarifying on the allegations doing rounds on social media questioning the association and its work, APAKA general secretary John Bagang informed that “the association is a society registered body under the state government, which is affiliated with the Karate India Organization (KIO), a provisional member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and Asian Karate Federation (AKF), recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).”

“The APAKA has been established for promotion of various karate programmes and activities within the state and has been active for the past three years,” he added.

Further, he thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mama Natung for their support in helping talented youths.

He also thanked the authorities of KIO and AKF for trusting the APAKA and granting it affiliation.