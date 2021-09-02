Ten-day intl. workshop on ’21st century skill’ ends

RONO HILLS, 1 Sep: The 10-day international workshop on ’21st century skills for personal and professional life’, organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)’s Psychology and Social Works departments, in collaboration with the Psychology department of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SOIOP) concluded on Wednesday.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, in his speech, highlighted the importance of using the right kind of skills at the right time.

He emphasized on the importance of zeal to learn new skills as an asset. He also spoke on the significance of storytelling skills a teacher should have for better learning experience in a classroom.

BHU’s Psychology department head, Prof Saroj Verma, while lauding the organizing committee for successful conduct of the workshop, asked the participants to use their acquired knowledge for the wellbeing of society.

RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam highlighted the importance of honesty, integrity, positive attitude, adaptability, and problem-solving skills. He also focused on culture sensitivity and willingness to learn more in one’s professional life.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung stressed on the significance of developing good leadership skills for better society and the importance of integrating ICT as a channel to promote such skills.

RGU’s Dean Faculty of Social Science, Prof Tana Showren also stressed on the importance of digital technology and on taking advantage of technology driven knowledge and ability of human cognition. He also focused on the importance of media literacy, technology literacy, and ability to think critically.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted the rise of global economy, third world consumerism, and rapid rise in private enterprise and the need for different types of skills to cope with the changing situation.

RGNIYD, Sriperumbudur Director Prof SN Deb started the first technical session of the first day on the topic ‘Understanding Skill Development’, followed by a session by Prof Claude-Hélène Mayer from the Department of Industrial Psychology and People Management, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, on the topic ‘Emotion management and emotional intelligence in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

This was followed by lecturers and presentations on various topics by the scholars from various universities of India and abroad during the ten-day workshop.