APJEWA condemns attack on EE, demands arrest of attackers

LONGDING, 1 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Junior Engineers Welfare Association (APJEWA) has strongly condemned the physical assault on the Longding PWD division executive engineer (EE) and ransacking of his official residence by three unknown miscreants on 27 August.

The APJEWA urged the chief minister, particularly the home department, to intervene on the matter and arrest the culprits involved in the incidents immediately and give them exemplary punishment under appropriate section(s) of the law.

Allegedly, the miscreants were repeatedly asking for extortion money but on refusal, one of them assaulted the EE brutally by hitting him on the head and face. Thereafter, the trio ransacked his bedroom, tore apart the suitcase and demanded money from him, the AJEWA said in a complaint letter to the chief minister.

Fortunately, the EE managed the situation by giving some amount of money from his pocket. He was then locked up from outside the drawing room and the trio fled from the scene, the letter said.

The APJEWA appealed to the state government to provide necessary security to the officers posted in sensitive areas so that such untoward incident does not happen in the near future.

Expressing solidarity with EE, the APJEWA said it would not tolerate any type of violent acts, manhandling and physical assaults on engineer, extortions etc.