Mini bus service to Dibrugarh airport launched

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: After the success of airport bus service to Guwahati, the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service (APSTS) on Wednesday launched a similar service for the Dibrugarh airport.

Transport Secretary Dani Salu flagged off a Force Traveler bus service from Itanagar to Dibrugarh airport.

Station Superintendent of the Itanagar bus station, Tuter Dulom informed that the bus will depart at 5 AM from Itanagar.

“The arrival time at Dibrugarh airport is 8.30 am. The fare is Rs 400 per person and passengers can book their seats online,” informed the station superintendent.

Speaking on the occasion, Salu informed that soon bus service for the Borum railway station too will resume. He also said the department will procure more modern buses and Force Traveler buses in the coming year to improve the service in the state.

“The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for buying modern AC buses. They will be pressed into service on the long-distance route to ensure a comfortable journey for the passengers. We will also procure a greater number of 25-seater Force Traveler buses,” said Salu.

The secretary also shared that the revenue earned by the APSTS has increased in the last few years.

On the issue of constant flooding and mudslide at the ISBT, he said until the earth cutting on the other side of the hill is regulated, the problem will continue to persist.

“We are maintaining the ISBT as much as possible. However, unless a long-term solution is worked out, flooding and mudslide will continue to create problems,” said the secretary.

APSTS general manager PN Thungon informed that as per the decision taken by the state government, the name of the ISBT has been changed to Nabam Rungkhi ISBT. “Rungkhi is credited for the establishment of the capital in Itanagar. We will soon invite family members and a small function will be held to inaugurate it,” he said.