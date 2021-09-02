State Election Commission collaborates with RGU to celebrate International Democracy Day

RONO HILLS, 1 Sep: The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh (SECAP), in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is organizing a series of events to commemorate the International Democracy Day on 15 September.

The International Democracy Day is observed every year on 15 September in congruence with the values of freedom and respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine democracy, as perceived by the United Nations.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Covid 19: A spotlight on democracy.’

The observance will include conferment of state democracy awards, release of a compendium on ‘Two decades of State Election Commission,’ essay and painting competitions and a webinar on the topic ‘Democracy under strain: solution for a changing world’, which is scheduled to be held on 10 September.

A host of resource persons from both the institutions as well as various other universities of the country are expected to participate in the webinar.

The essay competition is being conducted online for the undergraduate students of the state on the topic ‘Covid 19: A spotlight on democracy”. The essay should be between 800 and 1000 words and is to be mailed to democracyday2021.essay@rgu.ac.in along with a valid college ID proof.

The theme for the online painting competition is ‘My vote my right’. Only one painting per student will be allowed which is to be mailed to democracyday2021.painting @rgu.ac.in in either PDF or JPEG file with valid student ID of the school along with other details of the participants.

The two competitions involve attractive cash rewards for motivating the students. While the cash reward for essay competition is Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for the top three prize winners, the cash reward for the painting competition is Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

These awards will be given away on International Democracy Day on 15 September 2021 at the DK Convention Centre, Itanagar.

The motive of organising these events is to create a sense of awareness among the young generation about the relevance of democracy in the present context. It will also inculcate a sense of curiosity amongst the students about the functioning of democracy and the challenges that lay in its progression.