State ranking badminton tournament begins

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The third Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament, 2021 began at the MLA Cottage Indoor Badminton Stadium here on Wednesday.

A total of 146 players from 18 affiliated associations from 19 districts, including Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu are participating in both the boys’ and girls’ U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-18 years categories, informed the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA).

Sports Minister Mama Natung, who inaugurated the tournament, encouraged the young players to aim high and work hard to become good players so that they can represent the country in the next Olympics.

Natung also informed that a total of 52 schemes under Khelo India have been sanctioned in Arunachal by the central government.

Advisor to Tourism and IPR department, Laisam Simai also attended the inauguration ceremony and encouraged the players to take up sports sincerely and in a professional manner.

MLA Gokar Basar, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh S Singh, and Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago also attended function.

The tournament is being conducted by national umpire Tania Yasap and Pema Laden as a referee and deputy referee, respectively.